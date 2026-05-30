Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and composer A.R. Rahman have announced a new collaboration titled Masoom: The New Generation, a contemporary film inspired by Kapur’s 1983 classic Masoom. The project marks another creative partnership between Kapur and Rahman, who have previously worked together on projects such as Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Bombay Dreams, and Why? The Musical. For the new film, Rahman will not only compose the music but will also serve as a co-producer.

A.R. Rahman to compose music and co-produce Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom: The New Generation

According to the makers, Masoom: The New Generation will examine themes of family, identity, love, and migration in a contemporary setting while retaining the emotional foundation associated with the original film.

Speaking about the project, Shekhar Kapur said, “For a long time, I’ve felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today’s world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them. Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful.”

A.R. Rahman also shared his thoughts on joining the film in multiple capacities. “Working with Shekhar has always been a deeply enriching experience, he has been a mentor and a creative force in many ways. When he shared the vision for this film, I felt compelled to be involved beyond the music. There’s something timeless about Masoom, and reinterpreting that emotional world for a new generation feels both exciting and necessary,” Rahman said.

The film will feature an ensemble cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kaveri Kapur.

Released in 1983, the original Masoom remains one of the most acclaimed films in Hindi cinema and is remembered for its portrayal of family relationships and emotional conflicts. With Masoom: The New Generation, the makers aim to revisit some of those themes while placing them in a contemporary social context.

The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming later this year. A worldwide theatrical release is planned for 2026.

Also Read: Shekhar Kapur describes an emotional airport encounter with a Masoom fan; the fan says, “Sir, they don’t make films from the heart anymore”

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