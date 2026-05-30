Actress Celina Jaitly has been served with two legal notices by her husband Peter Haag and his father, Wolfgang J. Haag, according to a statement issued by Mumbai-based law firm Semwal & Co., Advocates & Solicitors.

Celina Jaitly receives legal notices from husband Peter Haag and father-in-law amid ongoing court proceedings

The notices have reportedly been sent in connection with statements and allegations that the Haag family claims have been circulated through social media platforms, interviews, digital publications, and other media channels in recent months.

According to the statement, one notice has been issued by Wolfgang J. Haag in his capacity as Peter Haag's father and the grandfather of the couple's children. The second notice has been issued by Peter Haag, who has cited concerns regarding his reputation as well as the privacy and welfare of the couple's three minor children.

The legal notices state that matrimonial and child custody proceedings between the parties are currently pending before courts in Austria. The Haag family has alleged that despite the ongoing judicial process, various public statements and media reports containing allegations against Peter Haag and other members of his family have continued to circulate.

The family has denied allegations that have reportedly appeared in public statements and media coverage, including claims relating to domestic violence, emotional abuse, intimidation, harassment, relocation of children, and issues connected to religion and radicalisation.

A key aspect of the notices concerns the couple's children. The family has expressed concern over the public discussion of matters involving the minors, including the use of their names, photographs, and personal details in media reports. According to the statement, such publicity has exposed the children to unnecessary public attention during an ongoing legal process.

The notices further state that the family believes the alleged publications amount to defamation, invasion of privacy, and interference with ongoing judicial proceedings. Among the demands outlined are the removal of certain content, a public clarification and apology, and restraint from making further public statements concerning the ongoing legal matter and the children.

Commenting on the issue, Solicitor Yesha Shah, Partner at Semwal & Co., said, "Laws enacted for the protection of women are among the most important safeguards in a civilised society. However, when matrimonial disputes are converted into public media trials through unverified allegations and emotional narratives, the very sanctity and purpose of such laws stand diluted. Legal remedies must remain instruments of justice and protection, and not tools for public vilification or reputational destruction."

The statement adds that Peter Haag and Wolfgang Haag reserve the right to pursue civil and criminal remedies if the demands outlined in the notices are not complied with. The family has also stated that it does not intend to make further public comments at this stage due to the ongoing proceedings before Austrian courts.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly REACTS to Twisha Sharma case: “Marriage is not always happily ever after”

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