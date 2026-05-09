Balaji Studios, a digital arm of Balaji Telefilms, has announced their YouTube Original show, Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam, premiering from May 11, Monday, 6 PM onwards, on Balaji Telefilms YouTube channel. The trailer was dropped today, and it’s already stirring buzz for its unique mix of romance, food, and emotional conflict. Executed by Surbhi Chandna (Feel Good Studios), the show will be streaming on YouTube every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Set inside a heritage South Indian restaurant struggling to survive, Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam is a story deeply rooted in food, family, memory, and emotional inheritance. At the heart of the series is Meera Nair, played by the gorgeous Shiny Doshi, a deeply emotional chef who believes food is service, comfort, and responsibility, not spectacle. For Meera, running her late father’s restaurant is not merely a profession, but a way of preserving his legacy, values, and emotional world.

Abhishek Kumar and Shiny Doshi headline Balaji Studios-backed Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam; deets inside

Her carefully held world is shaken when Arjun Thakur, portrayed by the heartthrob Abhishek Kumar, a globally celebrated chef-investor known for his precision, discipline, and modern culinary vision, enters her kitchen with the promise of revival but also the threat of erasing everything she holds close. As two opposite worlds collide, rivalry slowly turns into a tender, yet layered love story shaped by ambition, memory, and emotional conflict. The series also features the talented actress, Nehalaxmi Iyer, in a pivotal role along with Aman Singh, Prerna Sehjpal, Vijayalaxmi Gurav and Karan Khanna.

Speaking about the launch, Nitin Burman, Chief Revenue Officer, Balaji Telefilms, said, “With Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam, we wanted to build a story that feels both rooted and contemporary. It’s not just a romance, it’s a narrative driven by emotion, identity, and contrasting perspectives. The response to Balaji Telefilms YouTube Original shows has shown us one clear shift: audiences are actively choosing stories that feel personal, emotional, and instantly relatable, rather than just larger-than-life spectacle. There is a growing appetite for grounded, character-first storytelling in a digital-first space. Launching this show show on YouTube allows us to connect directly with a wider audience that values authenticity and relatability. This series reflects our larger vision at Balaji Studios to tell stories that feel local in soul but universal in emotion, and to keep evolving how we engage audiences in the digital era.”

Abhishek Kumar added, "Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam is not a conventional romance or a typical chef drama. It's a story where food becomes the entry point to understanding people, their control, their emotions, their past. That idea itself felt very fresh to me. Arjun is honestly one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken up so far. People have seen me in a certain light before, but this character is very different. He's controlled, intense, and emotionally shut off. Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam feels like a step forward for me as an actor, and I’m excited to be part of a Balaji Studio project that is exploring layered storytelling in such a refreshing way.”

Adding further, Shiny Doshi shared, “What really made me say yes to Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam was how intimate the storytelling feels. It’s not trying to be loud or dramatic; it’s about emotions that exist in everyday life. And playing Meera really pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way. I’ve never played a Malayali, South Indian character before, and there’s such a beautiful simplicity and emotional honesty to her world. I had to slow down, unlearn a few habits, and just feel the moment instead of ‘acting’ it. Balaji Studio made the process even more meaningful because they truly encourage rooted, emotional storytelling. It feels raw, rooted, and very different from what I’ve done earlier, and I’m genuinely excited. I loved that our show doesn’t rush feelings; it lets them simmer, just like food. That’s what makes it very special and very real for me.”

Surbhi Chandna (Feel Good Studios) said, “Being a part of Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam along with Balaji Telefilms feels like a dream turning into reality. This show is very special to me because it has so much heart, warmth, & simplicity in its storytelling. From the very beginning, I felt a strong connection with the vision of the project. Being part of the creative journey behind the scenes as well as emotionally connected to the story has been a beautiful experience. Every day on this show has taught me something new, and it feels amazing to create something that celebrates love, family, emotions, and culture in such a refreshing way.I genuinely feel this is a new chapter for me, and I’m excited for everything ahead. Upwards and onwards always.”

Blending food, emotion, and opposing worldviews, Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam offers a fresh take on love shaped by memory and conflict. Set for its YouTube premiere on 11th May at 6 PM, the series adds a distinctive new voice to Balaji Studios’ digital lineup.

Also Read: Pandya Store Twist! Heena Parmar to play Shiny Doshi aka Dhara’s step sister

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