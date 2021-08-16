Bollywood Hungama

Shilpa Shetty makes first appearance after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, emphasises on remaining positive during tough times

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty made her first appearance after the arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra in July 2021 in the pornography racket case. The actor was a part of the Covid-19 fundraiser, We For India, on Independence Day on Sunday. Kundra is currently in judicial custody and was arrested for his alleged role in creating and distributing pornography films on mobile applications.

The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga, demonstrated a few breathing exercises. “Hum aise waqt mein jee rahe hai jahaan pe breathing ya saans lene par sab kuch nirbhar hai. Breathing hi hai jiske zariye hum humare poore system ko protect kar sakte hai. Agar aapka nasal passage cleanse ho jaata hai toh aapke brain cells tak oxygen achchi tarah se pohoch payega aur aapki immunity better ho jayegi (We are living in times when everything is dependent on the way you breathe. Through breathing, we can protect our system. If our nasal passage is cleansed, oxygen can reach the brain cells properly and immunity is increased),” she said.

She further said, “Mushkil waqt mein negative thoughts ka aana swabhavik hai. Lekin uspe control ke liye prana par ayam hona bohot zaroori hai. That is why positive rehne ke liye apni breathing ko sahi karne ke liye, aaj ke time mein pranayam pehle se bhi zyada zaroori ho gaya hai (It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times. To control that, it is important to control your breath. That is why pranayama has become integral to remain positive and improve breathing).”

“I hope that these pranayamas will help you in your daily life and in your immunity and health,” she said.

Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty released her first statement in relation to her husband. "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she said.

