Manisha Koirala joins the cast of Netflix original film, Maska

An amateur actor with the ambition of becoming a big movie star discovers the fine line between dreams and delusions when he meets a clear-headed girl one summer and discovers his purpose in life. Headlining this young coming-of-age story will be the film stalwart, Manisha Koirala, who marks her second collaboration with Netflix after Lust Stories.

Maska marks the acting debut of young singing sensation, Shirley Setia, who took to social media to address her fans to express her excitement at being part of the film, and also introduced her fellow cast members, Prit Kamani and Nikita Dutta.

Directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Mutant Films, Maska will launch exclusively on Netflix and promises to take everyone through a beautiful journey of love and life.

Believing in the adage “Success comes to those who dare to dream”, Maska is about a confused, young millennial set out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.