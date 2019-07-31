Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.07.2019 | 10:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Manisha Koirala joins the cast of Netflix original film, Maska

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

An amateur actor with the ambition of becoming a big movie star discovers the fine line between dreams and delusions when he meets a clear-headed girl one summer and discovers his purpose in life. Headlining this young coming-of-age story will be the film stalwart, Manisha Koirala, who marks her second collaboration with Netflix after Lust Stories.

Manisha Koirala joins the cast of Netflix original film, Maska

Maska marks the acting debut of young singing sensation, Shirley Setia, who took to social media to address her fans to express her excitement at being part of the film, and also introduced her fellow cast members, Prit Kamani and Nikita Dutta.

Directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Mutant Films, Maska will launch exclusively on Netflix and promises to take everyone through a beautiful journey of love and life.

Believing in the adage “Success comes to those who dare to dream”, Maska is about a confused, young millennial set out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.

ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala describes her struggles in Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life that will be launched on January 8

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Abhimanyu Dassani to star opposite Youtube…

SCOOP: Jacqueline Fernandez approached for…

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are coming…

Woah! Jacqueline Fernandez to kick off her…

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's productions…

THIS is the title of Red Chillies' third…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification