A mother's nine-year search for her missing child is about to collide with a truth no one saw coming. Premiering on September 24, Netflix’s series Shaque: Trust No One promises to be a gripping mystery thriller where nothing – and no one – is quite what it seems.

Parineeti Chopra’s web series debut Shaque: Trust No One to stream from September 24 on Netflix

Created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, directed by Rensil D’Silva, and backed by Alchemy Films, Shaque: Trust No One explores the fragile line between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession. The ensemble is led by Parineeti Chopra, marking her series debut, as a mother in search of her missing child. But as answers finally begin to surface, a chilling question takes hold: can she trust the very people closest to her?

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Shaque is a gripping emotional crime drama with elements of a thriller but at its heart, it is a story about a mother’s relentless nine-year search for her child. The story effortlessly moves between the emotional intensity of a mother’s search and the tension of a tightly woven thriller. The characters are central to this journey, each carrying their own conflicts and secrets, constantly shifting our understanding of what has happened and where the truth lies. We’re thrilled to collaborate again with creator-producer Siddharth P. Malhotra and partner with Rensil D’Silva as he makes his Netflix debut with this story. With a powerhouse female ensemble featuring Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan and Harleen Sethi, alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas and Anup Soni, Shaque promises to be a perfect binge-watch.”

Thrilled for his fourth outing with Netflix, creator and producer Siddharth P. Malhotra shares, “When Rensil narrated the story to me, I was hooked. There was something about the world he had created that immediately stayed with me, and I knew I had to be a part of it – that this was a story that needed to be told. Being involved with Rensil as a co-creator and producer, alongside Sapna, has been an absolute pleasure. Shaque: Trust No One is relentless, nerve-wracking, emotional and incredibly pacey. It has everything I look for in a great thriller – a deeply emotional core, complex relationships, unexpected twists and the constant feeling that you are one step away from the truth. At its heart, the story begins with a mother searching for her missing child. But that search soon becomes something much bigger – a journey into the secrets and relationships of the people closest to her. What happens when the people you instinctively trust become the very people you begin to question? What makes Shaque particularly compelling is that beneath the mystery and suspense lies a deeply human story about motherhood, instinct and resilience. It explores that uncomfortable space where trust begins to break down and every relationship starts carrying a question. After Tribhanga, Maharaj and Ikka, I’m incredibly proud to bring Shaque: Trust No One to Netflix. I can’t wait for audiences to enter this world with us — and spend the journey guessing, questioning and wondering where the truth really lies.”

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Director and co-creator Rensil D’Silva adds, “Shaque is a thriller built on uncertainty. Every revelation raises another question, and every relationship has another layer waiting to be uncovered. What fascinated me was the opportunity to tell a suspenseful story through the deeply emotional journey of a mother who has spent nine years refusing to give up. I've been fortunate to collaborate with Netflix on this bold, deeply emotional and layered story. We have tried to create a world where the audience is constantly second-guessing what they see and whom they trust. I hope Shaque keeps audiences guessing right until the very end.”

Joining Chopra are Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas, who feature in this stellar ensemble. Together, the cast inhabits a world where every relationship carries its own questions, and every revelation has the power to change what you thought you knew.

Shaque: Trust No One premieres September 24, only on Netflix!

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra on the spiritual journey behind ‘Namami Shamishan’: “It was born from a beautiful morning during my pregnancy”

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