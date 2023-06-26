Renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan was bestowed with an honorary doctorate by Birmingham City University (BCU) at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. The ceremony, held on June 23, celebrated his remarkable contributions to music and the arts. Notably, the event witnessed the presence of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and legendary guitarist John McLaughlin, adding to the prestigious occasion.

Shankar Mahadevan receives coveted honorary doctorate from prominent UK university

While accepting the honour, the singer asserted, “This is truly special, I feel privileged, I feel honoured and this is just the result of body of work that I have done. I would like to thank Birmingham City University and all the people who decided to confer this legendary, honourable doctorate on me. All I can say is that this is an occasion which tells that I need to work even harder, come up with even more beautiful songs and spread the joy of music which is Indian classical music all around the world.”

Acknowledging the presence of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and guitarist John McLaughlin, Mahadevan further added, “When an honorary doctorate like this is conferred upon an artiste that you look up to then you’ve a goal to achieve. The youngsters feel that their dreams are coming true in front of their eyes. They also start working hard and they would also like to achieve and would like to reach possibly where I reached today. I used to look up at maestros like John McLaughlin and Ustaad Zakir Hussain like they have come to confer this upon me. So it’s nice to set a kind example for the next generation.”

The students showcased their talent by performing songs composed by Shankar Mahadevan, including the popular track ‘Mitwa’ from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In a remarkable collaboration, the choir was later joined by Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and John McLaughlin.

