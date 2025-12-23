As 2025 draws to a close, the year stands out as a surprising one for the Indian film industry, marked by several sleeper hits. While the year is set to end with Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, anticipation around a slate of 2026 releases is steadily building. One of the most keenly awaited among them is Shahid Kapoor’s fourth collaboration with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo.

Shahid Kapoor to wrap up O Romeo shoot with 10-day patch schedule in Mumbai: Report

The makers appear keen to wrap up filming quickly, with the final leg of the shoot scheduled to begin on December 28. The team is unlikely to take a break for New Year celebrations, as Bhardwaj plans to kick off a 10-day patch shoot at Vrundavan Studios in Malad.

According to a report by Mid-Day, this phase will include action sequences and dialogue-heavy scenes. A source quoted by the publication revealed, “It’s a patch shoot, with some action and dialogue-heavy scenes lined up.” The report further stated that the first two days will largely focus on Shahid Kapoor’s portions, while co-stars Triptii Dimri and Randeep Hooda will not be required during this phase.

Following a brief New Year break, the production is expected to resume with an additional eight-day shoot in January 2026. This schedule will reportedly involve crowd scenes and sequences using body doubles. “If required, the actors may be asked to report for a day or two,” the source added. Meanwhile, post-production work on the action thriller is already underway to ensure the film stays on track for its February 13 release.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, O Romeo is being positioned as a visually driven, high-octane action thriller with a strong romantic thread. The film also stars veteran actor Nana Patekar. The film is slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release.

