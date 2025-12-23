Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama broke the exciting news that the much-awaited teaser of Battle Of Galwan will be unveiled on the birthday of its lead actor Salman Khan, that is, December 27. We now bring to you one more update about the film and its release plans.

SCOOP: Release date of Salman Khan-starrer Battle Of Galwan expected to be revealed with the teaser on December 27

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “If all goes well, the release date of Battle Of Galwan will be mentioned in the teaser. This increases the excitement for the promo even more as not just fans, but even the industry and trade are curious to know when Salman Khan will bring his grand war epic into the cinemas.”

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Battle Of Galwan is expected to release in June or July. Later, we also said that Salman is also toying with the idea of bringing the film on Eid and thus reclaiming the slot usually reserved for his films since 2009.”

The source further said, “The team of the film is looking at multiple dates. Eid was and is still in consideration. But since Dhurandhar 2 has been announced for an Eid release, the chances now are remote. Salman Khan is a fair person and he is clear that he would not like to clash with any other film. He feels it's wrong that someone has taken up a date and he should bring his film on the same day. Hence, the team is trying to get a date which is vacant and appropriate for a grand film like Battle Of Galwan. They are now looking at all the summer months, between March and June.”

The source continued, “There have been murmurs in the trade that one of the biggies, scheduled for a release in the summer, might get pushed. The team of Battle Of Galwan is closely keeping an eye on it and whether the team can take up that date. If that doesn’t happen, they’ll look for some other date. The team is working hard on this front and expect to lock the release date in a day or two and mention the same in the promo. There’s a small chance that they might not find an apt release date in the next 3-4 days. In such a scenario, no release date will be mentioned in the teaser. But they hope to find a slot and make it known to the world with the promo.”

Besides Salman Khan, Battle Of Galwan also stars Chitrangda Singh. Salman plays the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in this film, which is based on a chapter in the book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ (2022), authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

