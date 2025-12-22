Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has addressed the recent buzz surrounding the song ‘Shararat’ from Dhurandhar, firmly clarifying that Tamannaah Bhatia was never under consideration for the sequence. His statement comes in response to headlines and online chatter suggesting that the actress was “rejected” for the song—a claim he has categorically dismissed.

Taking to social media, Ganguly expressed disappointment over how conversations around creative decisions often get distorted. He highlighted how selective framing and sensationalised language can divert attention away from the craft itself. “I genuinely enjoy conversations around cinema and the many layers that go into making a film. That said, I've often refrained from putting myself out there because, at times, words get selectively lifted, misquoted or sensationalised to serve headlines rather than the craft. It's unfortunate that instead of the conversation staying on the song and the creative intent behind ‘Shararat’, the focus has shifted to comparisons between two wonderful artists, with strong and reductive terms like ‘rejections’ being used - something that was never the spirit of what was shared,” he wrote.

Ganguly went on to reiterate the collaborative nature of filmmaking and urged for a more nuanced understanding of creative choices. “Cinema is collaborative. It thrives on respect, nuance and context. I hope we can keep the spotlight where it belongs - on the work and the many people who pour their hearts into it,” he added.

Putting speculation to rest, the choreographer clearly explained why Tamannaah Bhatia was not part of the discussion for ‘Shararat’. “To clarify: Tamannaah Bhatia was never under consideration because her star power is so significant it might have overwhelmed the specific needs of this scene. In Dhurandhar, the music is woven into a high-stakes moment where the tension is key. The makers opted for two performers to keep the focus on the story's progression. This choice was about protecting the film's atmosphere and ensuring the narrative remains the hero of the sequence,” Ganguly stated.

His clarification effectively counters claims of rejection, instead highlighting that casting decisions are driven by storytelling requirements and tonal balance, rather than notions of acceptance or refusal. The emphasis, according to Ganguly, was on ensuring that the song served the film’s tension and narrative momentum without distraction.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia continues to receive widespread appreciation for her recent work. She was last seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where her song ‘Ghafoor’ has been trending across social media platforms, reinforcing her strong screen presence and popularity.

With Ganguly’s statement now on record, the focus returns to the creative intent of Dhurandhar —underlining a key filmmaking truth that every casting choice is ultimately about serving the story, not sidelining star power.

