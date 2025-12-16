The buzz around O Romeo may be understated at present, but the creative forces behind the film have ensured that it turns out to be a project of considerable interest. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the film marks his much-anticipated reunion with Shahid Kapoor, an actor who has delivered some of his most acclaimed performances under Bhardwaj’s distinctive and layered direction. They have earlier worked in Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). Their collaboration once again sets high expectations for a performance-driven narrative.

BREAKING: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Shahid Kapoor-starrer O Romeo expands ensemble with Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani

The ensemble of O Romeo is further strengthened by the inclusion of Triptii Dimri and the legendary Nana Patekar, whose presence brings both freshness and gravitas to the film. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that O Romeo will also feature an impressive supporting cast, including Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani, among others, positioning it as a true ensemble-led project.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo is slated for a Valentine’s Day release on February 13, 2026.

In December 2024, Bollywood Hungama had reported that O Romeo went on floors on January 6, 2025. At that time, a source told us, “Mustafa Stationwala, who created the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Hindi Medium (2017), Airlift (2016), etc. is the production designer on this film. Sajid Nadiadwala has gone all out, like always, in ensuring that the set is grand but at the same time, authentic to the storyline. He and director Vishal Bhardwaj have also meticulously worked on the scheduling of the film.”

With less than two months left for release, expectations are mounting for O Romeo to blend Vishal Bhardwaj’s signature intrigue with Shahid Kapoor’s intensity, now amplified by a stacked ensemble. With Sajid Nadiadwala mounting it on a lavish yet story-rooted scale, the film is quietly shaping up to be one of 2026’s most interesting big-screen bets.

Also Read: What to watch after Dhurandhar? 6 Indian espionage thrillers worth your time

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.