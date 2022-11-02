Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today, November 2, and there’s a lot of excitement in the air. A lot of celebrations are planned today. The biggest of them is the teaser release of his most awaited comeback film, Pathaan. It was released by the producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), at 11 am. Moreover, YRF also re-released their classic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) in several cinemas across the country. Surprisingly, many shows are either sold out or fast-filling.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, Disney+ Hotstar releases the first 10 minutes of Brahmastra for FREE!

And now Disney+ Hotstar has also joined in the celebrations it seems. The streaming giant has dropped the first 10 minutes of Brahmastra on their portal as well as on their YouTube channel. Interestingly, the film will be out on the app on November 4. Since Shah Rukh Khan’s much-loved cameo appears in the beginning of the film, many feel that it was intentionally dropped today to coincide with the superstar’s birthday.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles and it also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna also was seen in a cameo. Shah Rukh Khan in this Ayan Mukerji-directed film was seen as Mohan Bhargav, who possessed the Vanar Astra. His special appearance led to frenzy in cinemas due to the mass element and also because viewers got a chance to see their favourite screen on the big screen after ages. SRK’s last film as a lead was Zero (2018).

An industry expert told Bollywood Hungama, “It is not a mere coincidence that Disney+ Hotstar released the first 9-10 minutes of the film today, on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, that too, when the digital premiere is less than 48 hours away. It’ll surely be lapped up and get millions of views in no time.”

