Akshay Kumar delivered Kesari Chapter 2 last week and it has managed to trend well at the box office. Now, all eyes are on his next film Housefull 5. The excitement for it is tremendous as it is a multi starrer and moreover, it’s set on a cruise. If sources are to be believed, then it’s asset will be out in a couple of days.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Raid 2 releases in cinemas on May 1. The exhibitors today were informed that two assets have been hard locked in the prints of the Ajay Devgn starrer. One is the 2 minute 54 second long trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The other is an asset of Housefull 5. As per the details provided to the cinemas, the asset’s run time is 3 minutes.”

The source continued, “The theatres have been told that it’s a song promo which has been attached. Whether it’s a song or a trailer is something we’ll learn once we all get to see it.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana (2008) fame, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and releases on Bakri Eid, on June 6, 2025.

