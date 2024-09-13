Harish Ahuja's plans for the property include redeveloping a portion to serve as a residence for his daughter-in-law Sonam Kapoor and son, Anand Ahuja.

Harish Ahuja, father-in-law of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, has acquired a prestigious property in London's affluent Notting Hill district. The eight-story residential convent, spanning 20,000 square feet, was purchased for a staggering £21 million (approximately Rs 231.47 crore), making it one of the largest residential deals in the United Kingdom this year.

As per several reports, the property, previously owned by a charitable organization, offers a prime location just a short distance from Kensington Gardens. Harish Ahuja's plans for the property include redeveloping a portion to serve as a residence for his daughter-in-law Sonam Kapoor and son, Anand Ahuja. The remaining space is likely to be converted into luxury apartments.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who have been married since 2018, welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022. The couple has been dividing their time between London and Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor recently shared insights into her personal life and living space in an interview with Architectural Digest India. She candidly discussed her journey from initial hesitation to embracing her Mumbai home, which she describes as "maximalist." The actress revealed that the double-height ceilings and expansive space eventually captivated her, leading her to envision a stunning living environment.

The Kapoor-Ahuja residence in Mumbai serves as a reflection of Sonam's personal style and her passion for collecting art and artifacts from her travels. She expressed her desire to create a space that would showcase her unique taste and serve as a cherished family home.

