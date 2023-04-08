Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan to be one of the COSTLIEST films in Bollywood; will be made at a STAGGERING cost of Rs. 300 crores

The year 2023 has started on a rocking note for the Bollywood film industry. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, emerged as an all-time blockbuster and became the first Hindi film to enter the Rs. 500 crores club. Besides SRK’s rocking comeback, the film was also hot due to the presence of Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, music, slick trailers, and grand scale. Lastly, the film featured a cameo by Salman Khan and it led to a frenzy in cinemas. Fans couldn’t control their excitement as they witnessed Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh, and Tiger, played by Salman, fighting the baddies. The success of Pathaan motivated Yash Raj Films (YRF) to accelerate the plans of making Tiger vs Pathaan. This ambitious film will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in plum roles. As per recent developments, it’ll be directed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan as well as War (2019), which belongs to the YRF Spy Universe, just like Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and the upcoming films, Tiger 3 and War 2.

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan to be one of the COSTLIEST films in Bollywood; will be made at a STAGGERING cost of Rs. 300 crores

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt about an interesting aspect of Tiger vs Pathaan. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “This film is mounted on a huge scale. As a result, its budget will be sky-high. Aditya Chopra and his team have locked the budget of Tiger vs Pathaan at Rs. 300 crores. This figure doesn’t include star fees as both of them have opted for profit share.”

The source further added, “This means that Tiger vs Pathaan’s cost will be more than that of Pathaan and Tiger 3. It also means that Tiger vs Pathaan will be one of the costliest films to come out of Bollywood.”

An industry insider remarked, “This figure is absolutely justified. Pathaan collected more than Rs. 1000 crores at the box office worldwide and also earned a decent moolah through the sale of television and digital rights. Tiger vs Pathaan, obviously, has all the chances of earning more than Pathaan. Moreover, Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand will have to scale up the action, VFX, etc and all this requires money. There’s no doubt that Tiger vs Pathaan will truly be a grand cinematic experience.”

Also Read: REVEALED: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 will follow the events of Tiger 3; Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan will begin from where War 2 ends

More Pages: Tiger vs Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.