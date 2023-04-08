The car was reportedly imported by Salman Khan. It is considered one of the most expensive cars in the world and is yet to be available in India for sale.

Bollywood star Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan arrives on Eid. Ahead of the same, the film’s trailer will be unveiled on April 10. Amid these work commitments, the actor has been making headlines for receiving death threats. Last month, Khan received a death threat via email following which a complaint was filed with the Mumbai Police and his security was beefed up. He also received Y category security, which he was given due to the threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Now, the actor has purchased one of the most expensive cars Nissan Patrol SUV.

Salman Khan buys one of the most expensive cars Nissan Patrol SUV amid death threats

Reportedly, the actor arrived at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event in his new car. Khan previously owned a bulletproof Land Cruiser LC200 but has now switched to a new version. As per Live Mint, Nissan Patrol SUV comes “powered by a 5.6L V8 petrol motor engine. It can deliver a maximum power output of 405 bhp and peak torque of 560 Nm.” While not many details are known, the SUV is likely the one which reportedly has B6 or B7 level of bulletproof protection.

The car was reportedly imported by Salman Khan. It is considered one of the most expensive cars in the world and is yet to be available in India for sale. The car is apparently popular in South East Asia and the Middle East.

On the work front, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his Eid release. A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It promises to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release during Eid 2023 on April 21 and it will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

