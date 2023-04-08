comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.04.2023 | 11:52 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up their upcoming love story, see first look poster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up their upcoming love story, see first look poster

en Bollywood News Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up their upcoming love story, see first look poster

Jio Studios and Maddock Films are all set to unveil another unique tale of romance!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers of refreshing rom-coms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon...and the surprises don't end there! The team released a snapshot from the movie.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up their upcoming love story, see first look poster

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up their upcoming love story, see first look poster

The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there's also a thrilling 'never seen before' appeal to them! The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What's even more interesting is the tagline, which says: "An impossible love story". Why is this love story impossible? Is there more to this picture? Well, we've got to stay tuned to dig up some answers!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

There have also been reports about the yet-untitled film that will see Kriti as a robot and Shahid as a scientist, who falls in love with the former. Dharmendra is also part of the project.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra joins Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor for Dinesh Vijan’s sci-fi romance

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rahul Rawail gets a birthday gift from…

Nimrat Kaur to star next in Amitabh…

Shah Rukh Khan tops the annual readers' poll…

Dia Mirza reveals that she would ‘question…

Kareena Kapoor Khan defends herself after…

REVEALED: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification