The makers of refreshing rom-coms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon...and the surprises don't end there! The team released a snapshot from the movie.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up their upcoming love story, see first look poster

The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there's also a thrilling 'never seen before' appeal to them! The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What's even more interesting is the tagline, which says: "An impossible love story". Why is this love story impossible? Is there more to this picture? Well, we've got to stay tuned to dig up some answers!

There have also been reports about the yet-untitled film that will see Kriti as a robot and Shahid as a scientist, who falls in love with the former. Dharmendra is also part of the project.

