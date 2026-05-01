Fresh excitement around King has taken over social media after leaked photos from the film’s Cape Town schedule surfaced online. The images feature Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shooting together, giving fans an early glimpse of their latest on-screen reunion.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone seen holding hands in LEAKED King photos from Cape Town

The leaked stills appear to have been captured from a distance at the outdoor shoot location in Cape Town. In the photos, Shah Rukh Khan is seen dressed in a vertically striped button-down shirt paired with dark trousers. He completed the look with sunglasses and a windswept hairstyle.

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, is seen in profile wearing a flowing golden-toned gown with voluminous sleeves. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and she appeared to be mid-motion, possibly during a shot or rehearsal. One of the standout moments from the leaked visuals shows Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika holding hands while crew members surrounded them.

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The photos have gone viral just days after Deepika Padukone announced that she is expecting her second child. Her presence on the set has sparked conversations among fans, many of whom praised the actor for balancing work commitments while entering a new phase of personal life.

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King is among the most anticipated upcoming Hindi releases and features a strong ensemble cast. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

The project is especially significant for Suhana Khan, as it marks her theatrical debut after making her screen debut in The Archies. Expectations are high around her big-screen launch alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan.

While the makers have kept plot details under wraps, the leaked images have only increased curiosity around the film’s scale and presentation. With Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reuniting once again after successful collaborations in the past, audiences are eager to see what King has in store.

The film is currently scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release and is expected to arrive in cinemas on December 24.

Also Read: Fact Check: Is Shah Rukh Khan–Deepika Padukone’s song from King really leaked? Here’s the truth!

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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