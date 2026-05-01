A sequel to Pagglait is officially in development, with Sanya Malhotra set to return in the lead role. The project, titled Pagglait 2, will once again bring together Sikhya Entertainment and Netflix India, continuing their successful creative partnership.

Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait 2 in the works at Sikhya Entertainment and Netflix India: Report

According to a report by Variety India, director Umesh Bist, who helmed the original film, is also returning for the sequel. The filmmaker is expected to take the story forward with a new narrative approach while preserving the emotional and humorous tone that made the first installment stand out.

At present, it is unclear whether Pagglait 2 will directly continue the events of the 2021 film or explore a fresh story connected by similar themes and characters. However, the sequel is expected to retain the distinct blend of wit, grief, family drama and self-discovery that resonated with audiences in the original release.

Production on the sequel is likely to begin around August or September 2026. No official release date has been announced yet.

Released in 2021, Pagglait received praise for its unconventional storytelling and strong performances. The film followed the journey of a young widow navigating personal loss, family expectations and emotional transformation. Sanya Malhotra’s performance in the lead role was widely appreciated.

Founded by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment is known for backing notable projects such as the Academy Award-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, The Lunchbox, Kathal and Peddlers.

The company also has several upcoming releases in the pipeline, including a new project from filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and the spy comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait turns 3, actress shares memory on social media

More Pages: Pagglait Box Office Collection

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