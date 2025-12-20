A viral video purporting to show a leaked romantic song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming actioner King has been debunked as an AI-generated fan edit, sparking frenzy before users spotted visual inconsistencies like unnatural transitions.

Fact Check: Is Shah Rukh Khan–Deepika Padukone’s song from King really leaked? Here’s the truth!

The clip, shared widely on social media, depicted the duo in an intense embrace with soulful music and romantic lyrics, mimicking SRK's reported film look and Deepika in glamorous outfits to create the illusion of an official sequence. No official footage, song, or teaser from King has been released, confirming the content as fabricated despite its polished appearance.

KING SONG LEAKED

Who tf made this 😭 pic.twitter.com/6piFMvgSj7 — Sameer (@sameerahmadx) December 18, 2025

The edit highlights advancing AI tools blurring real and fake content lines, with some praising creativity while others raised misinformation concerns amid high anticipation for SRK-Deepika's reunion post-Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Pathaan. Makers have stayed silent on the video.​

Shah Rukh Khan returns to filming King on December 20 after a six-week break, entering the most demanding action-heavy schedule with stylized sequences and dramatic confrontations planned by director Siddharth Anand and international stunt directors at Film City, Goregaon. Suhana Khan joins her father on screen for the first time, alongside Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan, as SRK prepares extensively for the technically challenging shoot. The first look, unveiled on SRK's 60th birthday in November, set expectations for ambitious grounded combat.

Also Read: BTS, Arijit Singh, Shah Rukh Khan: India’s most-asked entertainment names on Alexa in 2025

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.