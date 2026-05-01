As excitement builds around the guest list for the Met Gala 2026, reports suggest that Indian business personality and philanthropist Sudha Reddy may be set for another appearance at fashion’s biggest night. According to sources, the Hyderabad-based social figure is expected to return to the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for her third outing after skipping last year’s edition.

Sudha Reddy Likely to return to Met Gala 2026 after one-year break

Sudha Reddy has previously drawn attention for representing Indian craftsmanship on an international platform. She first attended the Met Gala in 2021 wearing a bespoke look by Falguni Shane Peacock. She returned in 2024 in a handcrafted creation by Tarun Tahiliani, further strengthening her identity as one of the few Indian personalities regularly seen at the global fashion event.

If reports are accurate, her 2026 look could once again place Indian design in the spotlight. Insiders claim she may collaborate with Manish Malhotra for the gala this year. Styling is reportedly expected to be overseen by Mariel Haenn, known for working with international names including Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams.

A source from Hyderabad said, “Expect something rooted in heritage and culture but scaled for a global stage. Her Met Gala appearances are never just about fashion, they’re about identity and presence. She will be once again championing Indian craftsmanship on the world stage as her vision is to proudly make a statement for Indian textiles and jewellery.”

Beyond fashion, Sudha Reddy continues to maintain an active global profile. She serves as a director at Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited and leads the Sudha Reddy Foundation. She has also attended events such as the Cannes Film Festival, Paris Haute Couture Week and the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The Met Gala 2026 is scheduled for May 4, 2026, and is expected to host around 450 global figures from entertainment, fashion, sports and business. This year’s theme is “Fashion Is Art,” exploring the connection between clothing and artistic expression over 5,000 years.

The gala will reportedly be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

With the official guest list still under wraps, growing speculation around Sudha Reddy’s return reflects the increasing visibility of Indian names on one of fashion’s most-watched stages.

Also Read: Ashwin Dhar, aka Arshad Pappu from Dhurandhar, REACTS to comparison with Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look: “It is a big compliment”

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