Some career milestones sneak up on you. Shah Rukh Khan’s didn’t. Just a year after making his debut on the Hurun India Rich List with a reported wealth of Rs. 7,300 crore, the superstar has returned with a fortune of roughly $1.4 billion, or close to Rs. 12,490 crore. The jump is dramatic enough to take him into the billionaire club for the first time and, according to Hurun’s calculations, make him the world’s richest working actor.

Shah Rukh Khan BEATS Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger to become a billionaire with Rs. 12,490 crore fortune

That’s the detail likely to grab Bollywood fans the most. Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated fortune now puts him ahead of global names such as Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion) and Selena Gomez ($720 million). For an Indian film star to sit above some of the biggest names in Hollywood and global pop culture is quite the milestone.

So, where did that extraordinary jump come from? Hurun points to two major pillars: Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s production banner, and his ownership stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders through Knight Riders Sports. In other words, the billionaire milestone isn’t simply the result of film fees. It reflects years of building businesses and making long-term investments away from the screen.

His real estate portfolio adds another layer to the story, with properties reportedly spread across Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, London and Los Angeles. At the heart of it all is Mannat, his iconic sea-facing Bandra home, which has been valued at around Rs. 200 crore.

What makes the timing even more striking is that this billionaire milestone comes during a remarkable phase in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. He also bagged his first National Award for Jawan, while the film crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark domestically.

Three decades after he first entered Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has gone from being the outsider who arrived with nothing to one of the world's most valuable working actors. The crown may have always been symbolic. Now, Hurun’s numbers have put a billion-dollar figure behind it.

Also Read: Hurun Rich List 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs. 12,490 crore wealth surpasses the combined wealth of Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan & Karan Johar

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