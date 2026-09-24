Bollywood's biggest stars have long commanded massive fan followings and impressive box office numbers, but their fortunes increasingly extend far beyond films. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 offers a glimpse into the business empires built by some of the industry's most prominent personalities, with Shah Rukh Khan and family emerging as the wealthiest Bollywood names on the list.

Hurun Rich List 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs. 12,490 crore wealth surpasses the combined wealth of Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan & Karan Johar

According to the report, Shah Rukh Khan and family have a reported wealth of Rs. 12,490 crore, placing them at the top of the list of Bollywood's wealthiest personalities. The actor's association with Red Chillies Entertainment has evolved into a diverse entertainment business, making his wealth significantly broader than his earnings as a performer.

Taking the second position is Juhi Chawla and family, with a reported wealth of Rs. 7,790 crore. A major factor behind the family's business interests is their association with Knight Riders Sports, giving the actress a significant presence beyond the film industry.

Hrithik Roshan occupies the third spot with wealth pegged at Rs. 2,160 crore. His business portfolio is represented by HRX, the brand that has expanded his presence into the lifestyle and fitness space. His ranking highlights how celebrity-led consumer brands have become an important part of the modern Bollywood business ecosystem.

At number four is filmmaker and producer Karan Yash Johar, who has a reported wealth of Rs. 1,880 crore. His association with Dharma Productions remains central to his business identity, with the production house continuing to be one of the prominent names in the Hindi entertainment industry.

Completing the top five is Amitabh Bachchan and family, with reported wealth of Rs. 1,630 crore. Unlike the other entries, the table lists investments as the associated business category, reflecting the wider financial interests built by the veteran actor and his family over the years.

Together, the five entries represent a reported Rs. 25,950 crore in wealth. More significantly, the ranking illustrates how Bollywood's biggest names have transformed their stardom into wider business portfolios, spanning entertainment, sports, brands and investments.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan leads India’s richest actors with Rs 10,000 crores net worth; despite Rs 2,490 crores drop in estimated wealth

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