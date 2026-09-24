Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is easily one of the most awaited films of 2027. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the grand romantic drama is all set to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027. And now, an exciting development has come to light – Love & War will also be released in the IMAX format.

BREAKING: Love & War to release in IMAX; Sanjay Leela Bhansali returns to the format 9 years after Padmaavat

The first-ever look of the much-awaited film was unveiled a short while ago and has already grabbed attention. The striking poster features Ranbir Kapoor driving a stylish blue vintage convertible, sporting sunglasses and a moustache. His arm is smeared with blood, instantly hinting that beneath the romance and grandeur promised by the title lies an intense and possibly violent conflict. The words ‘Love & War’ are prominently emblazoned across the car door, while the release date – January 21, 2027 – appears at the bottom.

Interestingly, the branding in the bottom-right corner of the poster reveals another significant detail. Along with the other logos, the words ‘Experience in IMAX’ can clearly be seen, confirming that audiences will be able to experience Bhansali’s ambitious film in the premium large-screen format.

This, however, won’t be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first brush with IMAX. His 2018 epic Padmaavat was released in IMAX 3D and went on to register impressive business in the format. Love & War will therefore mark his return to IMAX after nine years. Interestingly, Love & War, like Padmaavat, also released in the Republic Day week.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for mounting his films on a spectacular scale, with opulent production design, lavish costumes, evocative cinematography and meticulously composed frames. With Love & War seemingly mounted on an even bigger canvas, the IMAX release should allow moviegoers to experience the filmmaker’s visual world in all its big-screen glory.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War first look featuring Ranbir Kapoor is out

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