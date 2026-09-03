Hombale Films has announced that Hanuman Ansh, which has emerged as a major domestic box office success, will now reach international audiences through the studio’s overseas distribution arm, Hombale Overseas. The film is scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026, with its international distribution being handled by Hombale Overseas in collaboration with local partner Phars Film.

Hombale Films announces global release of Hanuman Ansh through Hombale Overseas, set for September 11

Directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi and produced under the SWAMbhu Media Network banner, Hanuman Ansh revolves around the spiritual life and journey of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film features Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan K. Anand in key roles.

The film initially opened in India on August 7, 2026, with a modest opening of around Rs 8–10 lakh. However, its devotional subject and strong word-of-mouth response helped it gain momentum at the box office. Made on an estimated production budget of Rs 2 crores, the film went on to reportedly cross Rs 64.12 crores in domestic gross collections, turning into a notable sleeper success.

Announcing the international release, Hombale Films wrote, “We, @hombalefilms, are proud to take #HanumanAnsh to international audiences through @HombaleOverseas.”

𝐀 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡. 𝐀 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬. 🌍🙏 We, @hombalefilms, are proud to take #HanumanAnsh to international audiences through @HombaleOverseas. The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as @HanumanAnsh arrives… pic.twitter.com/CkhgnVTcEp — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 3, 2026

The studio further stated, “The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as @HanumanAnsh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026. Proud to bring this divine journey to audiences across the globe.”

The overseas release marks another step in Hombale Films’ efforts to expand its presence in international markets. The production house has previously backed pan-Indian titles including KGF, Salaar and Kantara, which established a strong audience base beyond their original language markets.

The studio had also announced its plans to strengthen its international distribution operations, with a focus on taking Indian stories to markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

With Hanuman Ansh, Hombale Overseas is now extending its international distribution efforts to a film that has already found substantial success in the domestic market. The film is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on September 11, giving international audiences an opportunity to experience its story centred on Maharaj-ji and his spiritual journey.

Also Read : Madhur Bhandarkar praises Hanuman Ansh: “True conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films”

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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