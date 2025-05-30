SCOOP: YRF ties up with IPL for War 2; all set to unleash Hrithik Roshan vs NTR promos during the final

Yash Raj Films is the leading production house of Indian Cinema, and they are presently gearing up for the release of the Ayan Mukerji directed War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the lead. While the film is releasing on August 14, the makers unleashed their campaign with a teaser launch on NTR's birthday. And now, our exclusive sources have confirmed that the teaser of War 2 will air on the IPL final.

Industry sources confirm that WAR 2 holds the record of being YRF’s most expensive film ever produced, on a budget of almost Rs. 400 crores. The studio has meticulously planned a large-scale promotional rollout leading up to its highly anticipated release.

As part of this aggressive on-ground campaign, YRF has secured prime advertising slots during the IPL 2025 Final on May 30. These promos are expected to play during innings and over breaks - traditionally the most-watched television events in India. This move represents a calculated attempt to maximize visibility across a broad and diverse demographic. The initial phase of the campaign will heavily emphasize the action-packed "Hrithik Roshan vs NTR" dynamic, with the more dramatic portions of the film set to be unveiled closer to the film’s theatrical release, in the trailer.

Interestingly, sources close to YRF also confirm that Aditya Chopra strategically fast-tracked the teaser's release by a full month ahead of its original schedule. This accelerated rollout coincided with NTR’s birthday, a calculated move to target his regional fan base in the Telugu heartland early in the film’s extensive marketing cycle.

For those unaware, War 2 is all set to hit the big screen on August 14, 2025. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role

