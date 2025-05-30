Disha Patani is making waves as she headlines Holiguards, a supernatural action-thriller marking the directorial return of Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey after more than two decades. Shot in Mexico, the film is packed with international star power — but it’s Disha who’s turning heads with her Hollywood debut.

In Holiguards, Disha shares screen space with Hollywood heavyweights like Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Expendables), Tyrese Gibson (Fast & Furious), and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Lucifer), yet her presence is impossible to miss. The film, part of a planned franchise titled Statiguards vs. Holiguards, promises high-stakes supernatural action and has already generated serious buzz during post-production.

Earlier, a behind-the-scenes photo of Disha went viral online, sparking excitement among fans. Last time the cast was seen filming in Durango, Mexico — a major career milestone for Disha as she officially steps onto the global stage with her first Hollywood project. According to an industry insider, "Disha was in Durango, Mexico as early as January this year, to shoot for the pilot of the show alongside Tyrese Gibson and Harry Goodwins and the footage from those scenes looks absolutely stunning. The parts she’s in are visually spectacular — fans are truly in for a treat."

Back home, Disha is also gearing up for Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment in the iconic Welcome franchise, set to hit theatres in 2025.

