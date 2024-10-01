Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to inform fans that the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would be unveiled on September 27. And now, we bring to you an update on when the much-awaited trailer of the horror comedy will be out.

SCOOP: Theatrical trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to be unveiled on October 6

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer will be out on Sunday, October 6. It will be unveiled at a grand event, which will be graced by the entire cast of the film, comprising Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit along with director Anees Bazmee and the producers. The star cast of the film is exciting and to see all of them together would add to the hype for the film. Since it’s a fun-filled entertainer, the event will also have the actors indulging in a lot of fun and masti.”

On Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26, the makers unveiled teaser posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 followed by the teaser on September 27. The source added, “Once the trailer is out, the promotions exercise will hit top gear and soon, the makers will also unveil the songs before the film releases on Diwali.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings back Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee after the very successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Vidya Balan rocked the show in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and her comeback to the successful series has enhanced the excitement for the third part. The addition of Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in the star cast has also made people pumped up for the horror comedy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. It releases in cinemas on November 1 and clashes with Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer action entertainer Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

