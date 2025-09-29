The rom-com De De Pyaar De (2019) was a decent box office success, thanks to its unusual storyline, hilarious moments, strong performances, and songs. Hence, there was a lot of excitement when it was reported that a sequel to De De Pyaar De is in the works. The film is now almost ready and less than two months away from release. And if sources are to be believed, then the first asset is all set to drop in the first half of October.

SCOOP: Teaser of Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 expected to be released on October 12

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers plan to launch the teaser of De De Pyaar De 2 on October 12. A clearer picture will emerge in a few days, but as of now, this date has been seriously considered by the team.”

The source further said, “The makers are excited about the film and the teaser will give a small hint about the film’s theme, madness and its principal characters. It's sure to enhance the buzz for the romantic comedy.”

De De Pyaar De starred Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. It told the story of a 50-year-old divorcee who gets into a relationship with a 26-year-old girl. The first part was directed by Akiv Ali and focused on the chaos that ensues when the man tries to win the approval of his family for his newfound love. De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and it marks the entry of R Madhavan as Rakul’s father. As per reports, it is the story of a hilarious one-upmanship that will ensue between Ajay and Madhavan, over Rakul’s character dating a man older than her father. Both films are backed by Luv Films and T-Series. It’ll be released in cinemas on November 14.

A few days ago, it came to light that a promotional song of De De Pyaar De 2 was shot at a restobar in Mumbai. Pictures from the sets were widely shared by fans of Ajay Devgn.

