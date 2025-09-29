Deepa Mehta, the first wife of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, has passed away. Their son, Satya Manjrekar, confirmed the news and shared a heartfelt tribute via Instagram.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s first wife Deepa Mehta passes away

Satya posted a photograph of his mother, captioning it: “I miss you Mumma.” In the aftermath of her demise, numerous friends and acquaintances offered condolences, many of which Satya reshared in his Instagram Stories. One well-wisher expressed, “Lost a guiding light today. She was more than a mother, she was an inspiration. Her strength, courage and passion in building her saree business empowered so many girls to dream big. She will always live on through the lives she touched and the paths she paved. Prayers and strengths to you Satya. May her inspiring soul give you courage.”

Deepa Mehta was a noted costume designer and also ran a saree label called Queen of Hearts, which found considerable appreciation in the Marathi film industry.

Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepa had been married in 1987, having known each other since their college days. During their marriage, they welcomed two children daughter Ashwami and son Satya. Their union ended in 1995, after which their children stayed with Mahesh. Later, Mahesh married actress Medha Manjrekar, and they have a daughter, Saiee, who ventured into acting with roles in Dabangg 3, Major, and Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

As the film fraternity and fans mourn, Satya’s tribute captures both personal grief and the broader recognition of Deepa’s legacy.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.