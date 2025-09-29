Amid growing speculation about a sequel to the 2024 hit Crew, Rhea Kapoor and her production banner, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), have issued a formal statement addressing the reports.

“We remain grateful for the love, curiosity, and critical acclaim that Crew continues to receive around the world. On behalf of AKFCN, we warmly congratulate Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon for the recognition and nominations their performances are earning. As for what the future holds, any news about the next chapter of AKFCN, including where the world of Crew goes from here and the stories yet to come, will be shared by AKFCN in due course, when the time – and the stories – are ready,” the statement read.

The clarification follows a recent Pinkvilla report claiming that Crew 2 is already in the works, with Kareena Kapoor Khan expected to reprise her role. According to the portal, the makers had been exploring multiple storylines before finalising an idea that could seamlessly extend the Crew universe.

Interestingly, Rhea herself had hinted at the possibility of a sequel earlier this year. In an interview with Variety in April 2024, she revealed that the thought of continuing the story had emerged almost immediately after the shoot. “I really get scared of sequels, I’m so afraid of them, Ekta (Kapoor, co-producer) gets so annoyed with me… but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There’s so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended,” she had said.

With the makers now choosing to keep future plans under wraps, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether Crew will indeed return with a second instalment.

