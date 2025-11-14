De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: DE DE PYAAR DE 2 impresses.

De De Pyaar De 2 Review {4.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh

Director: Anshul Sharma

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

DE DE PYAAR DE 2 is the story of a man trying to win over his girlfriend's parents. After the events of the first part, Ashish Mehra (Ajay Devgn) starts living in with Ayesha Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh) in London. 6 months later, Ayesha goes to her hometown, Chandigarh, in time for the birth of brother Rohan (Tarun Gahlot) and his wife Kittu's (Ishita Dutta) child. Ayesha feels that it would be a good time to confess to her father, Rakesh (R Madhavan) and mother Anju (Gautami Kapoor) that she's dating a man who's 24 years old to her. Kittu prematurely blurts out to Rakesh and Anju that Ayesha is dating. Ayesha simply tells her parents that her boyfriend is older than her. Assuming that Ashish might be older than a few years, they assure it's not a problem and request a meeting. As expected, they get a jolt when they realize Ashish is way older than they thought. It creates a rift between Ayesha and Rakesh. Ayesha is so angry with her father's behaviour that she returns to London and contemplates marrying Ashish without her parents. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Story Review:

Luv Ranjan's story is original, especially the various twists and turns. At the same time, they carry his trademark stamp. Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan's screenplay is full of humour and drama in adequate doses, though the writing gets far-fetched in the second half. Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan's dialogues are one of the pillars of the film. Certain references to previous films, TV shows etc. will bring the house down.

Anshul Sharma's direction is entertaining. He neatly takes the franchise forward and ensures that the tonality of the sequel is the same as part 1. Moreover, the film never drags or slows down. Something or the other is happening in every scene. In fact, there are no songs in the first half. Also, usually, the pre-interval portion is reserved for fun while the drama takes centre stage later on. But in DE DE PYAAR DE 2, the first half is a mix of comedy and confrontation, and it makes for a great watch. The intermission point is interesting. Post-interval, the madness goes many notches higher once Adi (Meezaan Jafri) enters the narrative. The conversation between Ashish and Rakesh is memorable.

On the flipside, the second half is too far-fetched. There’s no doubt that the twist is unexpected and the makers attempted to give the audience a different experience. At the same time, it’ll leave viewers divided – while some might be impressed, the other half will find it outright silly. The film gets better in the finale, but even this part might have its share of adversaries. The other weak point is music. A film like this ought to have chartbuster songs.

De De Pyaar De 2 – Official Trailer | Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet, Meezaan Jafri

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review Performances:

Ajay Devgn is dependable as always. Though his screen time is comparatively less, he makes his presence felt from start to finish. In some scenes, he uses his eyes to do the talking and its quite impressive. R Madhavan rocks the show. Only a seasoned actor like him could have essayed the role with such perfection. Rakul Preet Singh dominates some key scenes. She looks stunning and delivers one of her best or arguably the best performance of her career. Meezaan Jafri also gives his career-best act. Gautami Kapoor lends able support. Jaaved Jaaferi (Ronak) is too good and raises laughs. Ishita Dutta has a crucial role in the first half and does well. Tarun Gahlot gets no scope. Suhasini Mulay (Nani) steals the show with just one scene. Gracy Goswami (Tia) and Anvesha Vij (Dia) are okay. Ankur Nayyar (Babbi) is wasted.

De De Pyaar De 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

Songs won't have a long shelf life but are well-woven. 'Raat Bhar' is the best of the lot followed by 'Baabul Ve'. '3 Shaukk' and 'Aakhri Salaam' are passable. 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' appears in the end credits. Hitesh Sonik's background score adds to the commercial feel. Sudhir K Chaudhary's cinematography is satisfactory. Samidha Wangnoo's costumes are glamorous, especially the ones worn by Rakul. Sumit Basu and Manini Mishra's production design is theatrical. Chetan M Solanki's editing is slick.

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, DE DE PYAAR DE 2 impresses with its compelling performances, relatable narrative, and an entertaining fusion of humour and drama. At the box office, the film possesses strong prospects of sustaining and expanding its run over the weekend and thereafter, particularly if favourable word of mouth regarding its emotional quotient and comedic moments gains momentum.