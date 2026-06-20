Veteran actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are clearly on a high right now. Sunny’s career got a boost with the blockbuster success of Gadar 2 (2023). Jaat (2025) was a decent grosser while Border 2 (2026) was a huge hit, which proved that Gadar 2’s success was not a fluke. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna went on another level with his performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar (2025). Both these stars will now share screen space in Ikka. The film will release directly on Netflix on July 10; however, lucky fans are expected to get a chance to catch the film on the big screen.

SCOOP: Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna’s Netflix film Ikka expected to have fan screenings before release

A Twitter handle named ‘LegendDeols’ revealed on June 19 that fan screenings of the film will be held in July 8 in 3-4 cities, that is, two days before the release. The handle further asked the fans to show interest in the post so that they can get tickets to this screening.

Bollywood Hungama enquired about it and learned that such a screening is indeed in the works. A source told us, “The makers are indeed planning to show Ikka to fans on the big screen. However, the July 8 date is not locked. A decision will be taken in the coming days.”

The source further said, “Ikka is a commercial film and watching it on the big screens in the presence of excited fans, amid hoots and whistles, will be truly an experience to cherish.”

Exclusive Fans special screening of #IKKA is there on 8th july only for Sunny Deol fans on 3-4 cities . Get ready to watch the film in big screens , drop your name or Dm for tickets. https://t.co/sTKDaqV3FM — LegendDeols (@LegendDeols) June 19, 2026

Ikka is a courtroom thriller directed by Siddharth P Malhotra of Maharaj (2024) and Hichki (2018) fame. It marks Sunny Deol’s first-ever Netflix original film.

The legal drama brings together Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna for a gripping face-off, reuniting the two actors on screen after decades. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes courtroom battle, Ikka explores themes of justice, morality, family, and the consequences of choices made in the past.

Ikka also features acclaimed actors Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in significant roles. While Tillotama essays a determined public prosecutor committed to securing justice, Dia portrays a wife and mother striving to keep her family together amid growing uncertainty and emotional turmoil.

Also Read: Sunny Deol vs Akshaye Khanna! Netflix unveils Ikka, a high-voltage courtroom thriller set for July 10 premiere

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

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