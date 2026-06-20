The documentary will trace President Murmu's rise from a village in Odisha to the country's highest constitutional office.

Aamir Khan Productions is reportedly working on a documentary based on the life and journey of President Droupadi Murmu. According to a report by Variety India, the project will be directed by filmmaker and writer Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal and will explore the remarkable path that led Murmu from a small village in Odisha to becoming the President of India.

Aamir Khan Productions developing documentary on President Droupadi Murmu: Report

The documentary is expected to chronicle key milestones in Murmu's personal and professional life, highlighting the challenges she faced and the determination that shaped her rise in public service. If confirmed, the project would mark another real-life story from Aamir Khan Productions, a banner known for backing content-driven films and documentaries.

Exploring Droupadi Murmu's extraordinary journey

According to the report, the documentary will examine various phases of President Murmu's life, including her early years in Odisha, her entry into public life, and her eventual election as India's first tribal President.

The film is also expected to shed light on the personal hardships and setbacks she encountered over the years. Through these experiences, the documentary aims to present a detailed portrait of a leader whose journey has often been viewed as an inspiring example of resilience and perseverance.

Murmu became the 15th President of India in 2022 and is also the second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office.

The report suggests that portions of the documentary have already been filmed in Murmu's native village in Odisha. The makers have reportedly recreated important moments from her early life and cast local actors to portray different stages of her journey.

The documentary will reunite Aamir Khan Productions with Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, who previously directed Rubaru Roshni, the 2019 documentary anthology produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

The reported documentary comes at a busy time for Aamir Khan Productions. The actor-producer is currently involved in promotional activities for Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The period drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Alo Read: Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol leads a fight for humanity; Aamir Khan lends his voice as narrator

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