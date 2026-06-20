Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to strengthen her presence across both Hollywood and Indian cinema. While the actor is preparing for her return to Indian films with SS Rajamouli's ambitious action-adventure project Varanasi, she has also revealed that she will soon be collaborating with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

Priyanka Chopra CONFIRMS collaboration with Angelina Jolie

The announcement came during a recent conversation with Fortune India, where Priyanka spoke about her evolving career, upcoming projects, and the women in the entertainment industry who inspire her.

Although she confirmed that she would be working with Jolie, Priyanka chose not to disclose further details about the collaboration, leaving fans curious about the nature of the project.

Priyanka Chopra to collaborate with Angelina Jolie

The actor's confirmation has sparked considerable interest, particularly given the global profiles of both Priyanka Chopra and Angelina Jolie.

While details remain under wraps, speculation is already underway regarding whether the collaboration could involve a film, a commercial venture, or a humanitarian initiative. Both actors have built successful careers beyond entertainment and have been associated with several international causes and campaigns.

During the interaction, Priyanka also named Angelina Jolie among the women she admires professionally. She cited Jolie, along with Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek, as personalities she finds inspiring.

The upcoming collaboration marks another significant milestone in Priyanka's international career, which has expanded steadily over the last decade.

Return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

Alongside her Hollywood commitments, Priyanka is gearing up for a major return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The film marks her first Indian feature project in several years and is expected to be among the most ambitious productions mounted in the country. Reports suggest that the globe-spanning adventure has been shot across multiple international locations, including Georgia, Antarctica, Africa, and Hyderabad.

Speaking about the scale of the project, Priyanka said, “What we are trying to do is something so ambitious and of a scale not seen for a very long time. I am very privileged and excited not just for India but also the world, because this will be a massive global release and people will be exposed to what we have been working on for the past three years.”

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls Triptii Dimri a “phenomenon” after watching Maa Behen

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