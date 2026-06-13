Netflix has officially announced Ikka, an upcoming courtroom thriller headlined by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film is set to premiere on the streaming platform on July 10 and marks Sunny Deol’s first-ever Netflix original film.

Sunny Deol vs Akshaye Khanna! Netflix unveils Ikka, a high-voltage courtroom thriller set for July 10 premiere

The legal drama brings together Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna for a gripping face-off, reuniting the two actors on screen after decades. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes courtroom battle, Ikka explores themes of justice, morality, family, and the consequences of choices made in the past.

At the heart of the story is a celebrated lawyer, played by Sunny Deol, who is compelled to defend a man from his past, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. The unexpected return of this individual forces him to confront unresolved wounds while taking on a case that challenges his deepest convictions. As personal loyalties and professional responsibilities collide, the lawyer finds himself navigating a battle where every decision comes at a price.

The film also features acclaimed actors Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in significant roles. While Tillotama essays a determined public prosecutor committed to securing justice, Dia portrays a wife and mother striving to keep her family together amid growing uncertainty and emotional turmoil.

Speaking about the project, Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India said, “IKKA brings together everything audiences love about a great courtroom drama: high stakes, moral complexity and emotional conflict. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film explores justice, truth and accountability through a gripping narrative that keeps audiences guessing until the very end, with layered characters, unexpected turns and moral questions that linger long after the verdict. The film also marks a landmark moment for us as Sunny Deol makes his Netflix film debut, returning to the courtroom as a lawyer more than three decades after his iconic turn in the genre. Joining him for an on-screen reunion, the immensely talented Akshaye Khanna makes for the perfect counterpart in what promises to be a riveting battle of wits. With Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in key roles, the film brings together exceptional talent in service of a story that is both deeply rooted in its context and universally resonant — the kind of storytelling we are proud to bring to audiences on Netflix.”



Produced by Alchemy Films, IKKA marks another collaboration between director Siddharth P. Malhotra and Netflix following the success of Maharaj. The filmmaker revealed that the project has been close to his heart for several years.

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Speaking about the film, Siddharth P. Malhotra shared, “As a storyteller, I'm always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and IKKA has been one such journey. I've always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a subject that has been incredibly close to my heart for many years. In fact, it was one of the first stories I ever wanted to bring to the screen. What drew me to IKKA was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice. To finally tell this story with a cast of the calibre of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome feels truly special. Having Sunny Deol step into the role of a lawyer, a character space audience have so loved him in, alongside such phenomenal performers, felt like everything coming together at the right time. After the incredible journey of Maharaj, it has been wonderful to collaborate with Netflix once again on a film that is deeply emotional, character-driven and rooted in powerful storytelling.”

With impossible choices, shifting alliances, emotional conflicts, and a courtroom battle that extends far beyond legal arguments, Ikka promises an intense viewing experience. The film will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from July 10.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna to be seen back-to-back as villain as Ikka is scheduled to release before Mahakali

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

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