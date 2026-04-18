In February 2026, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the makers of Lahore 1947 are looking for a change of title. We have now learned from sources that the film is likely to be rechristened as Batwara 1947.

SCOOP: Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 likely to be renamed Batwara 1947

An article in Mid-Day on April 17 mentioned that the period drama has been tentatively titled as Batwara 1947. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers prefer the title Batwara 1947. In all probability, this would be the title of the film once all the stakeholders agree to it. A clearer picture will emerge in a few weeks on this front."

In February 2026, Bollywood Hungama carried a quote from a source that stated, "Lahore 1947 is based on the famous play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya’. Since the film is set in the Pakistani city and during the Independence period, the title Lahore 1947 was initially deemed suitable. But now the makers feel that there can be a better title that is apt for the story of the film."

The film will release in cinemas on August 13, that is, in the Independence Day week.

The play, ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya’, was written by Syed Asghar Wajahat in 1980. The Partition-era story revolves around a Muslim family which migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allotted a haveli vacated by a Hindu family. The old Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home and she also strikes a rare bond with the Muslim immigrants.

Lahore 1947 or Batwara 1947 is highly awaited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi and moreover, it is produced by Aamir Khan. Aamir will also be seen in the film in a supporting role and it also stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi. Due to the stellar team and Sunny’s booming track record (that got a boost with the success of Border 2), the period drama is expected to set the cash registers ringing.

Also Read: Not just Lahore 1947, Preity Zinta also set for a SOLID comeback with Amazon MGM Studios’ Vibe; directed by Kunal Kemmu

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