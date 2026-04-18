Recently, an Instagram handle put up a news that a sequel to Fighter (2024) is being made and that the film would go on floors this year. On this post, Fighter's director and one of the producers, Siddharth Anand, commented with an evil eye emoticon. It was seen by many as a confirmation that the piece of news about Fighter 2 is indeed true.

EXCLUSIVE: Fact Check – Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter sequel is NOT in the making

However, Bollywood Hungama has learned that there's absolutely no truth to Fighter 2 speculations. A source close to Hrithik Roshan said, "There is no discussion between Hrithik and Siddharth regarding Fighter 2. These rumours are baseless."

Hrithik Roshan recently announced two projects as a producer, under the banner name of HRX Films. The actor has taken up an active role of creatively developing the web series Storm and the comedy film Mess, both backed by Amazon Prime Video. Alongside his duties as a Producer, Hrithik has been busy with the pre-production of his much awaited Krrish 4. Hrithik will be directing the superhero saga, a first for him. He's also collaborating with KGF and Kantara's production house, Hombale Films for an ambitious project.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is busy shooting for King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla and others. It's exciting first look teaser was launched on November 2, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday. The film arrives in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

About Fighter

Fighter, set in 2019, tells the story of an Indian Air Force unit called Air Dragons, comprising Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni (Deepika Padukone), Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill (Karan Singh Grover), Squadron Leader Basheer Khan (Akshay Oberoi), Sukhi (Banveen Singh) and others. It is headed by Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky (Anil Kapoor). It is this unit which successfully destroys a military base at Balakot in Pakistan after the ghastly Pulwama attack. Patty and his team also fight with the terrorist mastermind, Azhar Akhtar (Rishabh Ravinder Sawhney), leading to disastrous consequences. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Also Read: Siddharth Anand promises to “raise the bar” with Shah Rukh Khan’s King in Fighter’s second anniversary post

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