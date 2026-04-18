Two of Bollywood’s biggest production powerhouses — Yash Raj Films and Shah Rukh Khan-backed Red Chillies Entertainment — are reportedly exploring opportunities in the fast-growing micro drama segment, signalling a possible new content battle in 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies and Yash Raj Films eye micro drama boom: Report

According to multiple industry sources, both studios are independently assessing short-format scripted content through their digital divisions, as demand rises for quick, mobile-first entertainment built around binge-friendly episodes. While no official announcements have been made so far, insiders suggest the conversations are part of a wider shift among established studios looking to strengthen their digital footprint.

Among the two, Yash Raj Films is believed to be further ahead in its strategy through YRF Entertainment, the company’s streaming-focused arm. Industry observers have linked this direction to the recent appointment of Saugata Mukherjee, whose arrival is being seen as a strong indicator of YRF’s intention to scale premium digital content.

Mukherjee previously played a key role in shaping original programming at SonyLIV, where he was associated with several narrative-led shows that helped the platform build a distinct identity in the crowded OTT space. His expertise in curating premium and differentiated storytelling is now expected to contribute to YRF’s next digital expansion phase.

Meanwhile, Red Chillies Entertainment has also repeatedly surfaced in industry discussions around micro dramas. Sources indicate that early-stage internal evaluations are underway, though plans remain at a preliminary stage.

The reported interest comes as India’s micro drama ecosystem steadily grows. Several platforms have already entered the category, including JioHotstar’s Tadka, ZEE5’s Bullet, Amazon MX Player’s Fatafat, Tata Play’s Shots, along with players such as Kuku TV, QuickTV and StoryTV.

The timing of this potential move is notable, as India’s broader interactive media market — spanning audio streaming, niche content communities and micro storytelling formats — is projected to witness major growth by FY30.

Although the reports insist that Yash Raj Films and Red Chillies Entertainment are proceeding in that direction, the two production houses have not yet issued any statements or made any official announcement on the same.

Also Read: Yash Chopra Foundation launches YCF Scholarship 2026, offers up to Rs. 5 lakhs for children of Hindi film industry workers

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