Not just Lahore 1947, Preity Zinta also set for a SOLID comeback with Amazon MGM Studios’ Vibe; directed by Kunal Kemmu

Preity Zinta made an excellent debut with Dil Se (1998) and Soldier (1998) and in no time, she amassed a huge fan following. She later worked in several memorable films like Kya Kehna (2000), Mission Kashmir (2000), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Salaam Namaste (2005), etc. As a result, there was jubilation among moviegoers when it was announced that she'll make a comeback with Lahore 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol. Fans of the vivacious actress will be happy to know that she has one more film in her kitty - Vibe. The quirky entertainer was announced at the Prime Video’s It Starts Here event.

Not just Lahore 1947, Preity Zinta also set for a SOLID comeback with Amazon MGM Studios’ Vibe; directed by Kunal Kemmu

Vibe also stars Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir. It marks the second directorial venture of Kemmu after the much loved comic caper, Madgaon Express (2024).

Host Karan Johar praised Preity Zinta as he said, “I have had the best memories of working with Preity. She has politely declined many, many films. What made you say yes to Vibe?”

Preity Zinta flashed her million-dollar smile as she said, “According to Kunal, I was in a good mood!”

Preity continued, “When I heard it, I just fell down laughing. It was just so funny. I just couldn't say ‘No’.”

Karan Johar added, “We can't wait to see you. I hope you do more work. You light up everything you come on screen. I am sure Kunal knows that. He must have crushed a lot. That's why, he decided that he wants you.”

Vibe is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and is expected to release in cinemas this year.

As for Lahore 1947, it is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Aamir reportedly also stars in the film in an extended special appearance. The partition drama is scheduled for a release in cinemas on August 13 this year.

Also Read: Call Me Bae season 2 first look out: Shruti Haasan joins cast of Ananya Panday starrer, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.