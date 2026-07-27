Ranbir Kapoor was all set to take the Dhoom franchise forward. The actor was expected to play the antagonist in Dhoom 4. However, it appears that the discussions have now fizzled out. According to reliable sources, Ranbir Kapoor has decided to opt out of the film.

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor opts out of Dhoom 4; YRF to recast for the iconic franchise

“Dhoom 4 was initially set to be helmed by Ayan Mukerji, but after War 2, Aditya Chopra decided against entrusting the project to the filmmaker. However, Ranbir remained a part of the film and was awaiting clarity from Aditya Chopra,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

After several rounds of discussions, Ranbir decided to part ways with the Dhoom franchise. “Ranbir is no longer doing Dhoom 4. He has started meeting writers and directors to explore other subjects. He was not convinced by the script, which led to this decision and shocked everyone. While Dhoom is one of India’s biggest franchises, for Ranbir, the story has always come before everything else.”

Ranbir’s departure leaves YRF with no option but to recast the role. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of Ramayana on Diwali, followed by Love & War on Republic Day.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor brings Indian elegance to San Diego Comic-Con in custom Anamika Khanna!

More Pages: Dhoom 4 Box Office Collection

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