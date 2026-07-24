When Ranbir Kapoor walked into San Diego Comic-Con for the launch of the Ramayana comic trailer, he let Indian craftsmanship do all the talking. In a sea of superhero costumes and statement streetwear, the actor opted for quiet sophistication in a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble, proving that traditional Indian silhouettes can hold their own on one of pop culture's biggest global stages.

Ranbir Kapoor brings Indian elegance to San Diego Comic-Con in custom Anamika Khanna!

Styled by Usaamah Siddiqui, the look was rooted in heritage but presented with a contemporary edge, striking the perfect balance between ceremonial dressing and modern minimalism.

A lesson in elevated Indian menswear

Rather than choosing an elaborate sherwani or heavily embellished outfit, Ranbir wore a single-taar hand-embroidered Bundi layered over a handloom silk kurta, paired with immaculately tailored ivory trousers.

The deep navy palette immediately stood out for its understated elegance. Instead of relying on bright colours or ornate embellishments, the richness came from the texture of the fabric and the intricate hand embroidery across the Bundi. The craftsmanship added depth without overwhelming the silhouette, making it feel luxurious yet restrained.

The structured tailoring ensured the ensemble looked polished while maintaining the fluidity associated with Indian festive wear.

The Bundi takes centre stage

The highlight of the outfit was undoubtedly the custom embroidered Bundi.

Crafted with subtle single-taar embroidery, the sleeveless jacket celebrated artisanal workmanship without becoming overly decorative. The embroidery caught the light gently, giving the garment dimension while maintaining its monochromatic aesthetic.

The asymmetric overlap in the front added a modern architectural element, moving away from the conventional Nehru jacket silhouette.

A burnt orange pocket square introduced just the right amount of contrast, while a miniature Indian tricolour pin subtly reinforced the significance of representing an Indian project on an international platform.

Silk, structure and simplicity

The navy handloom silk kurta complemented the Bundi beautifully. Its soft sheen contrasted with the textured embroidery of the jacket, creating visual interest through fabric rather than excessive embellishment. The longer kurta hem peeking beneath the Bundi added layering and proportion, making the outfit feel effortless rather than overly styled.

Instead of traditional churidars, Ranbir opted for straight-cut ivory tailored trousers, giving the ensemble a cleaner and more contemporary finish. The crisp trousers also prevented the monochromatic upper half from feeling too heavy.

Accessories kept intentionally minimal

One of the strongest aspects of the look was its restraint. Ranbir accessorised with black rectangular sunglasses, brown leather loafers, a neatly groomed beard and naturally styled hair with light texture.

There were no statement watches, layered jewellery or flashy accessories competing for attention—every styling decision aligned with the quiet luxury aesthetic. The polished brown loafers added a subtle Western touch, making the outfit appropriate for Comic-Con without compromising its Indian identity.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor recalls fear and self-doubt before playing Lord Rama in Ramayana; says, “There was so much fear, so much doubt”

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