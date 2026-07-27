Prime Video India has partnered with CJ ENM to bring over 100 Korean titles, including 26 new releases, to Indian audiences over the next two years.

Prime Video India has announced a multi-year distribution partnership with Korean entertainment company CJ ENM, expanding its Korean content catalogue for viewers in India. As part of the collaboration, more than 100 titles, including 26 new releases, will be made available on the platform over the next two years.

Prime Video India partners with CJ ENM to bring over 100 Korean titles; details inside!

The agreement builds on the existing global partnership between Prime Video and CJ ENM, with a stronger focus on Indian audiences. The upcoming titles will be available with English subtitles as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs.

Popular Korean titles to arrive over the next two years

The slate will begin with Yumi's Cells Season Three and will also include upcoming series such as The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, My Bias, My Boss and Filing for Love. In addition, viewers will get access to several existing CJ ENM titles, including Dear X, Law in the City, Study Group, My Dearest Nemesis, Search: WWW, and the first two seasons of Yumi's Cells.

The collection features a mix of romance, thriller, fantasy, drama and action, with actors including Kim You-jung, Lee Jong-suk, Park Ji-hoon and Cha Woo-min.

Prime Video on growing demand for Korean content

Speaking about the partnership, Shilangi Mukherji, Director and Head of SVOD Business at Prime Video India, said the collaboration reflects the increasing popularity of Korean stories among Indian audiences: "Building on our strong global relationship with CJ ENM and the deal announced last year, we're excited to deepen this collaboration with a sharper focus on India. The popularity of Korean content has been remarkable across our Prime Video markets. Compelling narratives, diverse genres, and memorable characters that transcend borders have fueled a K-content wave that continues to gain momentum year on year. By bringing a curated slate of premium Korean titles to Prime Video, we're doubling down on our commitment to making the most innovative and captivating stories from Korea accessible to audiences in India."

Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, said the partnership is driven by audience preferences: "At Prime Video India, we keep a keen eye on what our customers are watching and what stories resonate with them. The surge in popularity of K-content is undeniable. CJ ENM is one of the biggest entertainment studios in Korea, with an expansive library of much-loved titles. The continued success of our global content deal with CJ ENM is a testament to this growing demand. For us, this deal is not only the natural step forward, backed by customer preferences, but also a reflection of commitment to making Prime Video India the go-to destination for the best international content."

CJ ENM looks to strengthen presence in India

Jangho Seo, Executive Vice President of Platform Division at CJ ENM, said the company sees India as an important market for expanding the reach of Korean storytelling: "We are pleased to collaborate with Prime Video India to bring CJ ENM's acclaimed K-dramas to a wider audience in one of the world's most dynamic entertainment markets. Prime Video's unmatched reach in India, combined with its deep investment in local audiences, makes it the ideal partner to amplify our content to millions of new viewers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding the global reach of Korean storytelling."

The new titles will be available to Prime members in India at no additional cost as part of their subscription.

Also Read: San Diego Comic-Con: Prime Video announces Matthew Needham as the voice of The Joker in Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.