Just three days remain before the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and excitement is historic, as evident by ticket sales. A week before release, the studio completed the censor process. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will focus exclusively on the cuts made to the film.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC deletes 8-second-long kissing scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day; mutes ‘obscene’ words in 3 places

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A 13+ certificate. However, the studio was asked to make a few changes.

To begin with, ‘obscene’ words were muted and removed in the audio and subtitles at three places - one in the first half and the remaining two in the post-interval portion. Secondly, visuals of a lip-lock lasting 8 seconds were asked to be deleted.

Once these changes were made, the studio was handed over the certificate of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 23. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 144.52 minutes. In other words, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is 2 hours, 24 minutes and 52 seconds long.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon and follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). As per a Bollywood Hungama report on July 26, the film sold 2.60 lakh tickets across the top 3 national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, and with 3 days still to go, is headed to clock advances in the range of 4 lakhs. Hence, the film now has a chance to open at Rs. 50 crores on a working Thursday, which is unheard of for a Hollywood film.

Bollywood Hungama also reported yesterday that cinemas have been asked to implement mega-blockbuster pricing bands. A source told us, “In a few cinemas, the rates are at par with Dhurandhar The Revenge, but in most theatres and multiplexes, the rates are lower than the Ranveer Singh-starrer. This is because Dhurandhar sequel’s buzz was historic and one-of-a-kind.”

Also Read: Bhai Tera Star Hai targets 900–1000 screens despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day CLASH; Vivek B Agarwal says, “There was NO other viable weekend until February 2027-end”

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