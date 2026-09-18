Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Samuk is continuing to build an eclectic ensemble, and we hear acclaimed actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor is the latest name to come on board the sci-fi action thriller.

SCOOP: Rajat Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar’s Samuk; actor to play a pivotal role

According to sources, Kapoor is said to be playing a pivotal part in the Kanishk Varma directorial, which is being produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A Shah. The film, currently being shot in the UK, is being mounted as a large-scale theatrical spectacle combining science fiction, action and survival elements.

Kapoor is known for bringing a certain assured nuance and intelligence to his performances. Over the years, he has moved fluidly between character-driven parts and mainstream Hindi cinema, with performances in films such as Monsoon Wedding (2001), Bheja Fry (2007), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Mulk (2018), Drishyam (2015), Drishyam 2 (2022), Gehraiyaan (2022), etc., thus forming part of an unusually varied body of work. Recently, Rajat Kapoor was part of the ensemble of Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (2025) and was also seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (2026).

Rajat Kapoor brings a very different quality to the ensemble. He has the ability to deliver an assured performance which amps up the movie, and that is important for a film like Samuk. The role has weight within the story, and the makers felt he was the right fit.

Kapoor’s reported addition gives Samuk yet another interesting casting, bringing together performers with very different screen energies around Akshay Kumar.

Samuk marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after a gap of 13 years. The project has been in development for over two years and is being mounted on a large scale for theatrical audiences.

Also Read: BREAKING: Akshay Kumar and Vipul Shah’s Samuk takes authenticity to another level in London; makers use REAL helicopter for dramatic sequence instead of VFX

More Pages: Samuk Box Office Collection

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