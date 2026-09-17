As an old clip of the actor declining prasad at a Ganpati pandal triggers backlash, while the actress playing Sita in an upcoming movie, gives her two cents on the same.

Anjali Arora gives her take on the ongoing Ranbir Kapoor – prasad controversy; says, “Prasad is God’s blessing, it doesn’t increase weight”

An old video of Ranbir Kapoor from a past Ganpati celebration has resurfaced online, sparking a fresh social media debate around prasad and celebrity conduct. In the clip, the actor is seen visiting a pandal, seeking blessings, and accepting a box of sweets from the priest. However, he then turns to the photographers and says, “Main diet par hoon. Aap log kha loge (I am on diet, will you guys eat?),” before handing the box over when they agree, and walking away.

Anjali Arora gives her take on the ongoing Ranbir Kapoor – prasad controversy; says, “Prasad is God’s blessing, it doesn’t increase weight”

The moment quickly drew criticism from netizens, with many calling it disrespectful to refuse prasad, which in Hindu tradition is considered food blessed by the Gods. The incident has since become a reference point in conversations around faith, fitness and public image.

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Amid this backdrop, actress Anjali Arora offered a contrasting perspective during the trailer launch of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, the upcoming epic in which she features in the role of Goddess Sita. When asked about her opinion on prasad, she emphasized her personal devotion and love for sweets. “Main toh khud Ganpati rakh kar aayi hoon ghar pe. And I love meetha. Main toh itna meetha khati hoon (I have brought Ganpati home myself. And I love sweets. I eat so many sweets),” Anjali said.

She added, “Aur waise bhi jo Prasad humein milta hai woh aashirvaad hota hai. Usse na humara weight badta hai. Usse humein sadbhudhi hi milti hai (And anyway, the prasad we receive is a blessing. It doesn’t increase our weight. It only gives us good sense/wisdom).”

Continuing, she advised, “Toh jitna prasad aapko mile, yeh nahi hai ki bahut saara khana hai, par thoda thoda khaya karo. Kyunki woh bhagwan ka aashirvaad hota hai. Aur aapko nahi pata kab kya mil jaye. Suna hai na kisi bhi roop mein Narayan mil jayenge (So whatever prasad you get, it’s not that you have to eat a lot, but have a little bit. Because that is God’s blessing. And you never know when you might receive something in any form. You’ve heard, right, that Narayan can appear in any form).”

Anjali’s comments arrive as the industry gears up for a festive clash. Her movie Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is being positioned as a big-budget epic, while Ranbir Kapoor’s film Ramayana is slated for a Diwali release. With both projects drawing from the same mythological universe, the conversation around faith, representation and public gestures has gained additional traction.

While Ranbir’s prasad moment continues to divide opinion online, Anjali’s stance underscores a belief shared by many devotees: prasad is less about calories and more about aashirvaad.

Also Read: Ramayana’s NEVER-before-seen 15-minute footage STUNS exhibitors at Big Cine Expo 2026 in Chennai: “VFX at par with a big-scale Hollywood film like The Lord Of The Rings”

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