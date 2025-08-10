War 2 is among the most awaited films of 2025, which brings together Hrithik Roshan and NTR for the first time. Since it is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, there are several rumours and speculations about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan making an appearance in the end credit sequence of War 2. But we can confirm that neither of the two superstars have a cameo in War 2.

SCOOP: Not Salman Khan, or Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol to have a cameo in War 2

Sources close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, "War 2 won't feature either of Tiger or Pathaan, however, their names will be used at some key junctures of the film. The end credit sequence of War 2 will act as a build up for the next chapter of YRF Spy Universe - Alpha. Aditya Chopra is staying true to his vision of continuing the story forward, rather than opting for gimmicks by bringing all 3 superstars in the same film. He is reserving the union of all 3 superstars for a mega project, which is in the development stage."

We asked the source what is the surprise element of War 2. "With War 2, Aditya Chopra will be establishing Bobby Deol to the Universe. It's an epic introduction to Bobby Deol's character, who is one of the main villains in the timeline going forward. Aditya Chopra is known to go against the tide, and instead of establishing his two female leads of Alpha - Alia Bhatt and Sharvari - he is going ahead by unleashing the negative force of the film, Bobby Deol," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

War 2 is set to release on August 14, 2025 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is the 6th Chapter of YRF Spy Universe.

