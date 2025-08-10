Known for classics like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Sooraj Barjatya expressed his focus on telling sincere and relatable stories with the right cast.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya revealed that his upcoming film, a family drama based in Mumbai, will feature Ayushmann Khurrana portraying the iconic role of ‘Prem’, which was previously played by Salman Khan in a number of films and Shahid Kapoor once in Vivah. Known for timeless films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Barjatya mentioned that he aims to craft sincere and relatable narratives.

In an interview with PTI Barjatya said, “We’re filming with them in Mumbai. The story takes place in Mumbai. He’s a committed and talented actor. The key is finding the right story, presenting it authentically, and working with the right cast. In addition to them, there are more actors involved, just like in all my films.”

He further stated, “I’ve this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, Maine Pyaar Kiya; it's still the same. As a creator, it's not about how much box office it will do, it's about whether you’re able to connect or not, with that thought or scene.”

“For me, whether it’s a film or a series, it’s essential that the world I create feels genuine — it shouldn’t come across as fake. Everyone watching should feel, ‘This is exactly how my home is.’ That’s the biggest challenge for me. I want to tell stories that I understand. While it’s important to have all kinds of films, making family films holds special value,” the 61-year-old director added.

He has delivered numerous Bollywood hits, most of which starred Salman Khan, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

According to media reports, the upcoming film will be a family drama, with Khurrana stepping into the iconic role of Prem, a character previously portrayed by Salman Khan in Barjatya’s films.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy with his upcoming project, Thama, which also features Rashmika Mandanna. The film is part of Maddock Film’s horror universe.

