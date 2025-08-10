The biggest showdown of the year between War 2 and Coolie has begun. While the Rajinikanth starrer has taken the box office by storm globally, things are slowly starting to gain momentum in Hindi as well. Seeing a North India release by Pen Marudhar, Coolie is slated to release on 1200 screens in Hindi, which is the second highest for a Tamil film dubbed in Hindi after 2 Point 0.

Coolie v/s War 2: Rajinikanth starrer releases on 1200 screens against Hrithik Roshan and NTR’s actioner in Hindi

A trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "Coolie is getting a good release in Hindi, as the makers have managed to fetch 1200 screens. The distributor has managed to get about 3500 shows in Hindi, which is reasonable for a dubbed film in a clash scenario. However, the release size is nowhere close to War 2, which arrives on 5000 screens in Hindi. The Hrithik and NTR Jr. film will be showing a substantial lead with showcasing in Hindi, as in Hindi, it is undoubtedly what Coolie is turning out to be for the Non-Hindi audience."

The battle for showcasing is going on at a super strong pace all across the country, as Pen Marudhar is trying to get some shows in single screens too. "YRF announced it will capture over 90 percent of single screens in India, but the single screen bookings are yet to open as team Coolie is trying to get one show per screen. The negotiations are on, and the single-screen owners are stuck in a fierce battle."

Overall, War 2 is set for a significant lead in North India as the giant force of YRF will always be prefered over anyone else in the North market, but Pen Marudhar is trying to find a way out to get some sort of counter showcasing, to get footfalls on the first day.

