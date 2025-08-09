The box office has turned into a battlefield in Telugu as War 2 and Coolie have engaged in an intense screen battle in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Reliable sources confirm that Asian Cinemas and Sitara Entertainment are fighting it out for prime time shows in the Telugu states. "With NTR Jr. as the lead, War 2 will eventually win the showcasing battle in Telugu states. However, Suniel Narang, the owner of Asian Cinemas, is going out of his way to secure 40 percent screen for Coolie," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

Intense screen battle between Coolie and War 2 in Telugu states; NTR Jr. flexes his power against Rajinikanth

The trade source informed that the exhibitors in Telugu states are, however, in favour of Naga Vamsi, as NTR Jr. is one of the biggest local stars, and none are willing for a face-off with him. "NTR Jr. is an influential personality, same for Naga Vamsi. No one is willing to upset them. The intense face-off between Coolie and War 2 will end soon, and the latter will get strong showcasing in the Telugu states. Approx. 62 percent of the screens will go to War 2, leaving just 38 percent for Coolie," the source told us further. While Asian Cinemas are trying for a 60:40 ratio, Sitara Entertainment is hoping to secure screens in the ratio of 70:30 in its favour.

It's going to be a clear lead for War 2 over Coolie in North India and Andhra Pradesh / Telangana, as the studio YRF, along with local distributor partners, are going all out to do complete justice to the scale of the film. "NTR Jr. too is flexing his equations and stardom to get premium showcasing and has succeeded in doing so against Rajinikanth."

With a rather low release in Telugu states, Coolie is sure to trail behind War 2, but in the long run, the winner will be decided by the audience's word of mouth. All eyes are on the August 14 releases now. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan unveils ‘unfiltered’ BTS glimpse from War 2 training: “No lights, no retakes”

